Akanat says Xin Ke Yuan’s factory licences to be permanently revoked

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced on Monday that the controversial Xin Ke Yuan Steel Co Ltd’s licences for operating steel factories in Thailand would be permanently revoked, alongside a permanent ban on its use of induction furnace (IF) technology.

Legal Violations Lead to Business Shutdown

Akanat explained that Xin Ke Yuan Steel had allegedly committed multiple legal violations and would face an investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), ending any future business prospects in Thailand.

"I must say that whether Xin Ke Yuan Steel has other projects or not, from now on, it will have no opportunity to open factories or conduct any business here," Akanat said.