Industry Minister slams Xin Ke Yuan Steel over substandard steel

Akanat reiterated that Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s entire press briefing was baseless, even accusing the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand (ISIT) of using substandard tools to inspect steel quality—a claim he described as extremely serious.

He said the ISIT director has confirmed that the tools meet standards and are fully capable of detecting boron levels. He believes the company may have been influenced by the opinion of a retired official from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI).

Akanat also said he is looking deeper into whether the TISI certification issued in 2018 was legitimate.

An inspection by the Industry Ministry revealed that the machinery setup did not comply with required standards. Even the ministry’s ‘Sud Soi’ inspection team was unable to identify any process in place for enhancing the quality of the steel.

He advised the lawyer who spoke on behalf of Xin Ke Yuan Steel to better question their client first.

Akanat said he was unbothered by the company’s claim that it had not directly supplied steel to the SAO building project. However, the Industry Ministry has already sought a court warrant to allow the Sud Soi team and DSI to carry out a thorough inspection of the case.

“We’ve collected all the key data and evidence—computers, documents and servers—and we expect to uncover several crucial pieces of evidence,” he said.

He also confirmed that the ministry had thoroughly reviewed every legal and procedural step. He emphasised that ISIT is the authoritative body when it comes to steel inspection.