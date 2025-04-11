Ministry confiscates Xin Ke Yuan’s servers in steel quality probe

The “Sud Soi” team from the Department of Industrial Works, under the Industry Ministry, raided the factory of Xin Ke Yuan (SKY) Steel Ltd in Ban Khai district, Rayong province on Friday, after the company failed to submit documents detailing its steel manufacturing process by April 10 deadline.

The company is currently under scrutiny for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, following an earthquake on March 28.

Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand indicated that SKY’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, used in the collapsed SAO building, did not meet safety standards. However, Xin Ke Yuan has disputed the results.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said on Friday that the Sud Soi team was joined by officials from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).