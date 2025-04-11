BOI temporarily revokes investment privileges of Chinese steel firm

The Board of Investment (BOI) temporarily revoked investment privileges for the Chinese firm Xin Ke Yuan Steel on Friday, in response to the Industry Ministry’s claim that the company supplied substandard steel.

The Rayong-based firm is currently under investigation for its potential involvement in the collapse of the State Audit Office (SAO) building in Bangkok following the earthquake on March 28.

Test results from the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand revealed that the company’s 32mm and 20mm deformed steel bars, which were used in the construction of the building, failed to meet safety standards.

BOI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi stated that this action is in accordance with a letter from Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, which indicated that the company is not in compliance with the Factory Act and the Industrial Product Standards Act.

The board, chaired by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, resolved to temporarily revoke investment privileges related to the manufacturing of steel bars until the Industry Ministry permits the Chinese company to resume operations.

If the Industry Ministry revokes Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s factory operation certificate, the BOI will take further measures to prevent any potential damage during the ongoing investigation, Narit said, adding that the board has gathered evidence at the company's site and has been in discussion with the Industry Ministry since April 1.