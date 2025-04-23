Xin Ke Yuan Steel fails quality test again, confirms Industry Ministry

He added that Xin Ke Yuan Steel’s 32-millimetre steel bar from the same source, which had previously failed to meet yield strength requirements, has now passed the standard. From here on, the company will need to prepare an explanation directly for the DSI, he said.

“This is just one part of the broader effort to crack down on zero-coin industries – those that contribute no real value to Thai society,” Akanat continued.

He also revealed that, over the past seven months, authorities have seized IF steel worth a total of 384.4 million baht, all intended for use in construction.

Highlighting IF technology as a key factor behind the substandard quality of the steel, the ministry has proposed adding the cancellation of IF steel certification standards to the agenda of the next Industrial Product Council meeting.