Evacuation ordered after high levels of air pollution from furniture factory fire in Bangkok

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Chalermchai Sri-on, has instructed the Pollution Control Department (PCD) to urgently evacuate communities surrounding a furniture factory in Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district, following the detection of high levels of toxic air pollution caused by an ongoing fire at the site.
On Monday, Minister Chalermchai ordered the PCD to assess air contamination caused by the combustion of chemicals stored at the KingKitchen furniture factory, located on Soi Chalerm Krung 55. The order included immediate evacuation for residents in nearby areas.
The fire ignited at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, initially within a warehouse of the factory before spreading to another warehouse and the basement. The blaze produced dense black smoke, largely due to chemical substances and plastic materials used in furniture manufacturing.
Although the main fire has been brought under control, burning hotspots remain in the basement, where an estimated 300 tonnes of plastic pellets are still smouldering. Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced that Bangchak Corporation would be requested to send foam suppressant to extinguish these remaining hotspots.
In response to the incident, the PCD dispatched teams to test air quality in a 1 to 5-kilometre radius around the site. Affected locations include:
Traces of formaldehyde, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, phosgene, and insoluble organic compounds were detected. However, the PCD reported that pollution levels in these areas were not immediately harmful to respiratory health.
In communities located just 150 metres from the factory — namely Lio Housing Estate and a neighbouring community adjacent to a factory warehouse — more concerning levels of pollutants were found. These included:
The presence of these chemicals poses a significant respiratory risk, prompting the PCD to issue protective gear and masks to all fire control personnel on site.
As black smoke continued to emanate from the factory’s basement, residents within a 200-metre radius were deemed at risk. In coordination with the Lat Krabang District Office, the PCD evacuated residents to an emergency shelter set up at Lam Pa-ong School.
On Monday evening, Minister Akanat visited the scene with Industry Ministry staff and confirmed that 15,000 litres of fire-suppressant foam would be deployed by Bangchak to fully extinguish basement fires.
He also directed the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to send mobile air quality testing units to the site. These units will measure ambient air pollution levels and collect water samples from nearby canals and reservoirs for analysis of potential chemical contamination.
The affected factory had previously received approval from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to operate as a business that may pose health hazards. Minister Akanat stated that the Industry Ministry will coordinate with police and BMA officials to investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether the factory’s owner, Siam House and Home Co Ltd, had breached any laws or failed to comply with factory safety regulations.