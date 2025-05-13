Evacuation ordered after high levels of air pollution from furniture factory fire in Bangkok

Air Quality Tests Conducted in Affected Areas

In response to the incident, the PCD dispatched teams to test air quality in a 1 to 5-kilometre radius around the site. Affected locations include:

Thiew Phai Pattana Community

Wat Thong Samrit Temple and School

Floraville Housing Estate

Wat Tippawas

Sup Charoen Housing Estate

Traces of formaldehyde, ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, phosgene, and insoluble organic compounds were detected. However, the PCD reported that pollution levels in these areas were not immediately harmful to respiratory health.

High Pollution Levels Detected in Two Nearby Communities

In communities located just 150 metres from the factory — namely Lio Housing Estate and a neighbouring community adjacent to a factory warehouse — more concerning levels of pollutants were found. These included:

Formaldehyde

Methyl mercaptan

Phosgene

Trace amounts of vinyl chloride and benzene

The presence of these chemicals poses a significant respiratory risk, prompting the PCD to issue protective gear and masks to all fire control personnel on site.

Emergency Evacuation and Shelter for Affected Residents

As black smoke continued to emanate from the factory’s basement, residents within a 200-metre radius were deemed at risk. In coordination with the Lat Krabang District Office, the PCD evacuated residents to an emergency shelter set up at Lam Pa-ong School.

Further Fire Control and Pollution Monitoring Measures

On Monday evening, Minister Akanat visited the scene with Industry Ministry staff and confirmed that 15,000 litres of fire-suppressant foam would be deployed by Bangchak to fully extinguish basement fires.

He also directed the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand to send mobile air quality testing units to the site. These units will measure ambient air pollution levels and collect water samples from nearby canals and reservoirs for analysis of potential chemical contamination.

Investigation into Factory's Compliance and Licensing

The affected factory had previously received approval from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to operate as a business that may pose health hazards. Minister Akanat stated that the Industry Ministry will coordinate with police and BMA officials to investigate the cause of the fire and determine whether the factory’s owner, Siam House and Home Co Ltd, had breached any laws or failed to comply with factory safety regulations.

