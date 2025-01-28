Sustainable Recycling Aluminium Loop - Pavin Chayavivatkul | Time to Talk EP.26

Pavin opens up about his journey to create the world’s most sustainable closed-loop recycling system for aluminium cans, setting benchmarks not only for Thailand but for the region and the world. Through his innovative mindset, he aims to change perceptions, foster greener thinking, and bring lasting benefits to Thai communities.

As he breaks down the step-by-step process of the aluminium recycling loop, his inspiring leadership shines through, proving that great ideas combined with determination can lead to meaningful change.