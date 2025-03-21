MFEC Inspire 2025: Business Adaptation of Technology Disruption

In this compelling interview, Thanakorn Charlee will discuss how MFEC is addressing the ever-evolving challenges of IT cost optimization, data utilization, and security threats. Discover how MFEC's tailored solutions are designed to help businesses navigate the rising costs of IT, the advent of AI, and the constant threats from cybersecurity breaches.

Don't miss out on learning how MFEC leverages cutting-edge technology to support their customers' core business functions, providing a seamless transition into the future. This insightful conversation is a must-watch for anyone looking to stay ahead in today's fast-paced technological landscape.