Trump has long opposed paper straws, telling reporters, “I’ve used them many times. They’re terrible.”
During his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump sold Trump-branded plastic straws for $15 per pack as an alternative to paper straws. The campaign generated nearly $500,000 in just a few weeks.
Trump’s order overturns an environmental measure introduced by former President Joe Biden, who called plastic pollution a “crisis.” In November 2024, Biden, then president, announced a national strategy to combat plastic pollution, aiming for a gradual phase-out of single-use plastics.
Paper straws are often praised as a more environmentally friendly alternative, but their practicality remains questionable. Additionally, several studies suggest that paper straws may not be as safe for human health as previously thought.
Scientists in Belgium examined 39 brands of straws made from five different materials. The study found that all but stainless steel straws contained chemicals, known as PFAS.
Surprisingly, the highest levels of PFAS were detected in plant-based straws, such as paper and bamboo straws.
The Interstate Technology Regulatory Council stated that PFAS are added to paper straws to enhance water resistance. These chemicals repel oil, water, stains, and dirt, while also providing heat stability and reducing friction—qualities that help paper straws maintain their structure.
However, Thimo Groffen, an environmental scientist from the University of Antwerp and the study’s author, stated that it remains unclear whether the PFAS detected in paper and bamboo straws originate from the manufacturing process or if these chemicals were already present in the raw materials.
A 2021 study published in the journal Chemosphere found that most paper and biodegradable straws contained detectable levels of PFAS, whereas plastic straws showed no measurable PFAS.
Although the levels of PFAS in paper straws may be relatively low, these chemicals can accumulate in the body over time, potentially harming human health. Long-term exposure has been linked to immune system disruption, low birth weight, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, and an increased risk of kidney and liver cancer. However, researchers have yet to determine the specific PFAS exposure level that poses a significant health risk.
Groffen noted that consumers may be less concerned about paper straws compared to plastics. “This is an avoidable source of chemical exposure, and while straws themselves are unlikely to be highly dangerous, PFAS can accumulate in the body. People should minimize their exposure to these substances as much as possible,” he advised.
PFAS chemicals are commonly found in various types of plastics, including food packaging, cosmetics, carpets, furniture, and textiles such as raincoats and activewear. Dubbed forever chemicals, they degrade extremely slowly, persisting in the air, water, and soil almost indefinitely. PFAS can also leach from landfills into water and soil, posing toxic risks to animals, including liver damage and reproductive issues.
Despite these concerns, Groffen maintains that plant-based straws remain a more environmentally friendly option than plastic ones.
Plastic straws are non-recyclable and often end up in landfills, incinerators, or as litter contaminating oceans, rivers, lakes, and streams. Because plastic takes up to 200 years to break down, it poses a long-term threat to marine life.
Over the past five years, several US states, including California, Colorado, New York, and Oregon, have banned plastic straws in restaurants. Major chains like Starbucks have also phased them out, though customers can still request one if needed.
Ultimately, researchers suggest that the best alternative is stainless steel straws—they are reusable, PFAS-free, and fully recyclable. However, stainless steel straws are more expensive than other options and are not typically given out for free.
A more practical and sustainable choice, they argue, is simply not using a straw at all, which eliminates both chemical and environmental concerns at the source.