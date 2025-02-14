Paper straws are not safe for health and the environment

Trump has long opposed paper straws, telling reporters, “I’ve used them many times. They’re terrible.”

During his 2020 presidential campaign, Trump sold Trump-branded plastic straws for $15 per pack as an alternative to paper straws. The campaign generated nearly $500,000 in just a few weeks.

Trump’s order overturns an environmental measure introduced by former President Joe Biden, who called plastic pollution a “crisis.” In November 2024, Biden, then president, announced a national strategy to combat plastic pollution, aiming for a gradual phase-out of single-use plastics.

Paper straws are often praised as a more environmentally friendly alternative, but their practicality remains questionable. Additionally, several studies suggest that paper straws may not be as safe for human health as previously thought.

Scientists in Belgium examined 39 brands of straws made from five different materials. The study found that all but stainless steel straws contained chemicals, known as PFAS.

Surprisingly, the highest levels of PFAS were detected in plant-based straws, such as paper and bamboo straws.