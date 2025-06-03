TAT taps Chinese KOLs to revive Banthat Thong street food

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently led a delegation of top Chinese media outlets and key opinion leaders (KOLs) — with a combined following in the tens of millions — from Chengdu and Kunming on a culinary exploration of Banthat Thong Road, one of Bangkok’s rising food destinations. The initiative aims to support local businesses, promote authentic Thai cuisine, and create viral content to inspire more Chinese tourists to visit Thailand.

The activity is part of the “Sawasdee Ni Hao” campaign, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, which includes large-scale promotional efforts such as hosting 600 Chinese KOLs and travel agents in Thailand.

In addition to organising over 5,000 business-matching sessions with more than 500 Thai tourism operators, the campaign has generated an estimated 350 million media impressions. These efforts aim to significantly boost Chinese outbound tourism to Thailand.