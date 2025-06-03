TAT taps Chinese KOLs to revive Banthat Thong street food

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently led a delegation of top Chinese media outlets and key opinion leaders (KOLs) — with a combined following in the tens of millions — from Chengdu and Kunming on a culinary exploration of Banthat Thong Road, one of Bangkok’s rising food destinations. The initiative aims to support local businesses, promote authentic Thai cuisine, and create viral content to inspire more Chinese tourists to visit Thailand.
The activity is part of the “Sawasdee Ni Hao” campaign, celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, which includes large-scale promotional efforts such as hosting 600 Chinese KOLs and travel agents in Thailand.
In addition to organising over 5,000 business-matching sessions with more than 500 Thai tourism operators, the campaign has generated an estimated 350 million media impressions. These efforts aim to significantly boost Chinese outbound tourism to Thailand.
On May 28 and 30, a group of 70 Chinese journalists and KOLs toured the Banthat Thong area to experience Bangkok’s vibrant street food culture firsthand. The group visited a curated list of popular eateries such as Hia Duan, Tang Yu, and 71 Moo Kratha, capturing content to showcase Thailand’s culinary charm through digital storytelling.
The visit supports TAT’s broader strategy to promote food tourism and highlight local flavour hotspots. The colourful, lively atmosphere of Banthat Thong — with its blend of traditional and modern food experiences — was featured prominently across Chinese social media platforms, sparking conversations and recommendations among millions of followers.
Among the Chinese KOLs participating in the Banthat Thong food tour were high-profile influencers with over 1 million followers each on Chinese social media platforms. Notable names included Wang Liu, Wen Qiang, Qiu Jian, Zhang Qiuping, Xie Li, Guo Xiaoning, Xiao Jun, and Deng Lingyun.
In addition, the event received extensive media coverage from major Chinese provincial broadcasters including Sichuan Radio and Television (with an audience reach of over 20 million across traditional and digital platforms), Xi’an Radio and Television, Yunnan Radio and Television, Guangxi Radio and Television, Guizhou Radio and Television, and Ningxia Radio and Television, along with several top-tier print and digital publications.
On May 31, 2025, TAT also welcomed Show Suzuki, a Filipino-Japanese KOL with over 5 million TikTok followers on his channel "show.suzuki." He joined a filming tour to capture the vibrant street scenes and culinary highlights of Banthat Thong Road.
His journey featured stops at several popular eateries such as:
Chan Ja Gin Cha Yen Took Wan (I Will Drink Thai Tea Every Day)
Man Tae
Kung Chae Nam Pla Pa Nee
Ruay Ruay
Lobster City
He also met with representatives from the Banthat Thong Business Association to explore local business efforts and help raise awareness among international audiences, particularly in the Philippines and Japan, about this up-and-coming food and lifestyle destination.
TAT is confident that the exposure generated by both Chinese and international influencers will help reinvigorate interest in Banthat Thong as a dynamic food destination for international tourists. The campaign also underscores the district’s potential as a new must-visit spot in Bangkok for both dining and cultural experiences, while directly supporting local businesses and entrepreneurs.