Over 34,000 Thai Businesses Sign Up for \'Half-Half\' Travel Scheme

Thai tourism businesses are enthusiastically embracing a new government initiative, 'Tiew Thai Kon La Krueng' (Half-Half Thai Travel), designed to revitalise the domestic travel sector.

An impressive 34,005 tourism operators have already registered for the scheme, which will offer significant subsidies on accommodation to the public from next week.

As of today, Monday, 30 June 2025, over 34,005 businesses have submitted their applications via the official portal, partner.tat.or.th, eager to participate in the programme.

Of these, 6,400 have successfully completed their verification, with the remaining applications currently undergoing rigorous checks to ensure the scheme's integrity and prevent any fraudulent activity.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed the government's commitment to the initiative through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).