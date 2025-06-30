Over 34,000 Thai Businesses Sign Up for \'Half-Half\' Travel Scheme

Thai tourism businesses are enthusiastically embracing a new government initiative, 'Tiew Thai Kon La Krueng' (Half-Half Thai Travel), designed to revitalise the domestic travel sector.
An impressive 34,005 tourism operators have already registered for the scheme, which will offer significant subsidies on accommodation to the public from next week.
As of today, Monday, 30 June 2025, over 34,005 businesses have submitted their applications via the official portal, partner.tat.or.th, eager to participate in the programme.
Of these, 6,400 have successfully completed their verification, with the remaining applications currently undergoing rigorous checks to ensure the scheme's integrity and prevent any fraudulent activity.
Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, confirmed the government's commitment to the initiative through the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
"The 'Tiew Thai Kon La Krueng' (Half-Half Thai Travel) project is a crucial measure the government is keen to implement to stimulate tourism, generate income for operators across all regions, and help Thai people enjoy affordable holidays," she stated.
How the Scheme Benefits Businesses and Travellers
The programme, accessible via https://www.google.com/search?q=TiewThaiKonLaKrueng.com, is set to open for public registration at 8:00 AM on 1 July 2025.
Under the scheme, the government will provide a maximum subsidy of 3,000 Baht per night on accommodation, with actual travel able to commence from 4 July.
Participating operators – encompassing hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, OTOP producers, spas, and transport providers – must provide consent for data verification by Krungthai Bank.
This crucial process, which typically takes around three days, ensures that only eligible businesses are included. Verified operators will then be prominently listed on the project's website and the Amazing Thailand application.
A total of 500,000 entitlements are allocated for travellers, allowing each eligible Thai citizen to claim up to five subsidies. These are split, with three allocated for stays in major cities and two for secondary cities.
The accommodation subsidy is structured to encourage travel across all days of the week:
Weekdays (Monday-Friday): The government covers 50% of the accommodation cost, capped at 3,000 Baht per night.
Weekends (Saturday-Sunday and public holidays): The government subsidises 40% of the accommodation cost, also limited to 3,000 Baht per night.
Additionally, participants will receive a 500 Baht voucher per entitlement, which can be spent at participating restaurants and shops, further boosting local spending.
Public Eligibility and Key Dates
To register, applicants must be Thai nationals aged 18 or over, possess a 13-digit national ID card issued by the Ministry of Interior, and have the "ThaID" application with verified identity and biometric data. Consent for eligibility checks by the system is also mandatory.
Important dates for prospective travellers include:
"We invite all citizens to prepare to reserve their rights and go out to experience the charm of Thailand, add colour to their lives, and help drive the country's economy together," Sasikarn urged, highlighting the mutual benefits of the scheme.