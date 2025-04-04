Thailand\'s \'Half-Price Travel\' Scheme Revamped to Boost Regional Tourism



The Thai government is set to overhaul its "Half-Price Thai Travel" scheme, introducing revised conditions designed to stimulate tourism in secondary cities and encourage weekday travel.

The initiative, which offers a 50% subsidy on accommodation costs, aims to distribute the benefits of tourism more evenly across Thailand's 77 provinces.

Jakkaphon Tangsutthitham, Tourism vice minister, confirmed that the proposed changes are currently under review by the Bureau of the Budget, with a budget of approximately 3 billion baht allocated to the project.

The scheme will continue to offer a 50% government subsidy, with travellers covering the remaining half of their accommodation expenses.

A key adjustment involves the allocation of the one million available privileges. To promote travel to less-visited regions, discussions are centred on implementing a quota system.

