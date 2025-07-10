Five foreign tourists rescued from leaking tour boat off Phuket’s coast

At 4:50 PM on July 9, the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre received an emergency report from a dive tour operator about the "Poseidon" boat, which was experiencing significant problems. The boat’s exhaust pipe was reportedly damaged, and water was flooding into the vessel, located between Koh Yao and Koh Kiew, a popular marine tourism route.

Rewat Arirob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, immediately ordered a patrol boat to head to the scene and assist the five foreign tourists aboard the "Poseidon." Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the tourists were safely transferred back to Chalong Pier.

Meanwhile, staff aboard the Mermaid boat worked to seal the leak on the "Poseidon" to prevent further flooding. The Andaman 3 and Mermaid boats then successfully towed the "Poseidon" back to shore without incident.



