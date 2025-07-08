Understanding sought for Myanmar family of seven riding one bike in Phuket

A Phuket resident defended a Myanmar family of seven who were seen riding a single motorcycle past an underpass on a main road in the island province. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, sparked outrage on social media, but the resident explained the family's lack of knowledge about Thai traffic law as the reason for their actions.
The situation unfolded when a video clip surfaced showing a Myanmar man riding a motorcycle with a woman on the rear pillion. The woman was holding two children in her arms, while another adult sat between them. Two more children squeezed in front of the rider. The video was captured at an underpass at the intersection of Chalerm Phrakiart 9 Road in Tambon Rassada, Mueang district, around 2.25 pm on Sunday.
The images triggered anger from many social media users, who criticised the parents for endangering their children's lives by riding in such a dangerous manner. Critics highlighted that Thai traffic law prohibits motorcycles from using underpasses due to safety concerns. The sight of seven people on a single bike, passing through an underpass, was deemed to increase the risk of a severe accident.
In response to the backlash, Phuket resident Wasawat Koeithong shared a video on his Facebook page to offer clarification. He explained that the family had been riding two motorcycles from their rented home to do some shopping. However, they were stopped by traffic police who fined them for riding without a valid driver's license.
Wasawat revealed that the family couldn’t afford to pay the fine, so the police seized one of the motorcycles as a deposit and allowed them to return home to retrieve the necessary funds.
Given the family’s financial constraints and the need to stay together, the parents decided to ride the bike with all their children back home. They took the shortest route, which led them through the underpass, unaware that it was illegal for motorcycles to pass through such areas.
Wasawat stated that after speaking with the parents, they apologised for the situation and acknowledged their lack of understanding regarding Thai traffic laws. The family later sent their children back to Myanmar and returned to their work in Phuket.