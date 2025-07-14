TAT promotes rainy season tourism, highlighting nature and spiritual charm

“Each of the three provinces has its own unique character and deep spiritual and cultural roots,” she said. “It’s a journey of three provinces and three distinct fascinations.”

Udon Thani: where history meets spirituality

Udon Thani boasts significant archaeological landmarks, including the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and the Phu Phrabat Historical Park. The province is also home to sacred destinations such as Wat Kham Chanod, long associated with Naga mythology.

Nong Khai: mystical phenomena by the Mekong

Nong Khai is famed for the mysterious Naga Fireballs — glowing orbs that rise from the Mekong River and nearby ponds each year, a spectacle that has drawn intrigue for over two decades. The province’s unique location across from Vientiane, the capital of Laos, offers direct cross-border connectivity. Nature lovers can also enjoy the lush beauty of Sangkhom District, with its riverside scenery and peaceful surroundings.

Bueng Kan: natural wonders and spiritual serenity

Bueng Kan has emerged as a must-visit destination for nature and spiritual tourism, with highlights including Hin Sam Wan (Three Whale Rock), Tham Naka (Naga Cave), and Tham Phra Waterfall. The latter features a Buddha image carved into the cave wall and natural stone slides. Tham Naka, in particular, is noted for its tranquil, mystical atmosphere, making it a post-pandemic favourite.