TAT promotes rainy season tourism, highlighting nature and spiritual charm

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting the northeastern region as a year-round destination, encouraging travel during the rainy season to experience the area’s lush landscapes and spiritual heritage.
Kanokwan Dungsrikaew, Director of the TAT Udon Thani Office, which oversees tourism in Udon Thani, Nong Khai, and Bueng Kan, said the agency is working to shift perceptions of the Northeast from a summer-only destination to one offering diverse attractions in every season.
“Each of the three provinces has its own unique character and deep spiritual and cultural roots,” she said. “It’s a journey of three provinces and three distinct fascinations.”
Udon Thani: where history meets spirituality
Udon Thani boasts significant archaeological landmarks, including the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — and the Phu Phrabat Historical Park. The province is also home to sacred destinations such as Wat Kham Chanod, long associated with Naga mythology.
Nong Khai: mystical phenomena by the Mekong
Nong Khai is famed for the mysterious Naga Fireballs — glowing orbs that rise from the Mekong River and nearby ponds each year, a spectacle that has drawn intrigue for over two decades. The province’s unique location across from Vientiane, the capital of Laos, offers direct cross-border connectivity. Nature lovers can also enjoy the lush beauty of Sangkhom District, with its riverside scenery and peaceful surroundings.
Bueng Kan: natural wonders and spiritual serenity
Bueng Kan has emerged as a must-visit destination for nature and spiritual tourism, with highlights including Hin Sam Wan (Three Whale Rock), Tham Naka (Naga Cave), and Tham Phra Waterfall. The latter features a Buddha image carved into the cave wall and natural stone slides. Tham Naka, in particular, is noted for its tranquil, mystical atmosphere, making it a post-pandemic favourite.
Events and spiritual experiences
- Wat Pho Chai Devotion, Nong Khai: Tourists can join traditional dance offerings to Luang Por Phra Sai throughout the year, with the temple providing costumes and instructors.
- Four Sacred Stupas pilgrimage, Nong Khai (9 September): Visitors can pay homage to four sacred stupas in one day — Phra That Phon Jig (Earth), Phra That La Nong (Water), Phra That Phra Arahant at Wat Pho Chai (Air), and Phra That Bang Phuan (Fire) — symbolising harmony of the body’s four elements.
- Illuminated tuk tuk rides, Nong Khai: Fourteen decorated tuk tuks offer night-time tours of landmarks such as Wat Pho Chai and the Twin Naga statues, enhancing the city's after-dark appeal.
- Sangkhom community experience: A special promotion offers a 300-baht discount on accommodation bookings in Sangkhom District. Highlights include the Skywalk at Wat Pha Tak Suea, SUP paddleboarding, and riverside cafés and hotels along the Mekong.
- Jum Jum Ban Chiang, Udon Thani (September): This cultural festival celebrates over 5,000 years of Ban Chiang heritage site through contemporary art and crafts. The event aims to attract visitors by blending ancient history with modern creativity.