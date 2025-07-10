TAT launches ‘Workation Paradise’ campaign to attract digital nomads and remote workers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new campaign, “Workation Paradise”, designed to attract digital nomads, freelancers, and expats to Thailand. The initiative encourages people to travel and work remotely from the country’s beautiful hotels and resorts.
Announced by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool at a press conference on Wednesday, this marks the third year of the “Workation Paradise” campaign. This year, the TAT has partnered with Fastwork Technologies, a platform that connects freelancers with employers, to promote the campaign.
Thapanee highlighted that the campaign aims to attract quality tourists—particularly digital nomads, expats, and freelancers—who are able to work remotely while enjoying Thailand’s attractions. Thailand is home to around 14 to 16 million digital nomads and remote workers, offering them the flexibility to explore the country while maintaining their work commitments.
TAT hopes that the campaign will contribute approximately 210 million baht to the country’s tourism revenue, as remote workers flock to Thailand’s top destinations.
Over 200 leading establishments are participating in the campaign, offering exclusive discounts and benefits across five categories:
Participating brands include renowned names like Sri Panwa, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, The Zign Pattaya, Aana Resort and Spa Koh Chang, and many others.
The “Workation Paradise” campaign features two key promotional activities:
Fastwork Technologies CEO, Ck Cheong, emphasized that workation is not just a trend, but the future of work. It aligns with the new lifestyle of remote working, offering an opportunity for freelancers to work from tourist destinations and contribute to the local economy by distributing income to provinces across Thailand.