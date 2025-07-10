TAT launches ‘Workation Paradise’ campaign to attract digital nomads and remote workers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new campaign, “Workation Paradise”, designed to attract digital nomads, freelancers, and expats to Thailand. The initiative encourages people to travel and work remotely from the country’s beautiful hotels and resorts.

‘Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 3’ Campaign

Announced by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool at a press conference on Wednesday, this marks the third year of the “Workation Paradise” campaign. This year, the TAT has partnered with Fastwork Technologies, a platform that connects freelancers with employers, to promote the campaign.