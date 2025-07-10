TAT launches ‘Workation Paradise’ campaign to attract digital nomads and remote workers

THURSDAY, JULY 10, 2025

TAT launches "Workation Paradise" campaign to attract digital nomads, freelancers, and remote workers to Thailand, offering exclusive perks and discounts.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a new campaign, “Workation Paradise”, designed to attract digital nomads, freelancers, and expats to Thailand. The initiative encourages people to travel and work remotely from the country’s beautiful hotels and resorts.

‘Workation Paradise Throughout Thailand Season 3’ Campaign

Announced by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool at a press conference on Wednesday, this marks the third year of the “Workation Paradise” campaign. This year, the TAT has partnered with Fastwork Technologies, a platform that connects freelancers with employers, to promote the campaign.

TAT launches ‘Workation Paradise’ campaign to attract digital nomads and remote workers

Thailand’s Appeal to Digital Nomads and Remote Workers

Thapanee highlighted that the campaign aims to attract quality tourists—particularly digital nomads, expats, and freelancers—who are able to work remotely while enjoying Thailand’s attractions. Thailand is home to around 14 to 16 million digital nomads and remote workers, offering them the flexibility to explore the country while maintaining their work commitments.

TAT hopes that the campaign will contribute approximately 210 million baht to the country’s tourism revenue, as remote workers flock to Thailand’s top destinations.

Exclusive Perks and Discounts for Remote Workers

Over 200 leading establishments are participating in the campaign, offering exclusive discounts and benefits across five categories:

  • Accommodation (hotels and resorts)
  • Dining
  • Co-working spaces
  • Travel activities
  • Health and wellness services

Participating brands include renowned names like Sri Panwa, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, The Zign Pattaya, Aana Resort and Spa Koh Chang, and many others.

Promotional Activities for Digital Nomads

TAT launches ‘Workation Paradise’ campaign to attract digital nomads and remote workers

The “Workation Paradise” campaign features two key promotional activities:

  • “Team Travel Workation – Powered by TAT”: Travelers can redeem exclusive perks from participating businesses. Visiting these venues gives them the chance to win group travel packages and other exciting prizes.
  • “100 Baht to Work and Travel” (in collaboration with Fastwork): This promotion offers premium travel and lifestyle vouchers for just 100 Baht each through the Fastwork platform (https://fastwork.co). The promotion will run in two rounds, starting on July 25 and August 25, 2025.

Workation: The Future of Work

Fastwork Technologies CEO, Ck Cheong, emphasized that workation is not just a trend, but the future of work. It aligns with the new lifestyle of remote working, offering an opportunity for freelancers to work from tourist destinations and contribute to the local economy by distributing income to provinces across Thailand.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy