Thailand’s tourism struggles as Chinese visitors decline, experts urge focus on new opportunities

From January 1 to July 5, 2025, Thailand welcomed 16.8 million international tourists, a 5% decrease compared to the same period last year. Of these, 67.1% were from nearby markets, and 32.9% from long-haul markets. The number of tourists from nearby markets dropped by 12.20%, with East Asia seeing a significant decrease of 24.81%, mainly due to a slowdown in Chinese tourism. Meanwhile, long-haul markets have seen a positive increase of 14.88% compared to last year.

Thailand’s tourism sector is facing challenges from the structural changes in its market, especially the slowdown of Chinese tourists, which has traditionally been a major source market. The decline is partly due to concerns over safety perceptions surrounding travel to Thailand. From January 1 to July 5, 2025, the number of Chinese tourists dropped by 34.23% compared to 2019, before the pandemic, when 11.1 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand out of 39.8 million total international visitors, accounting for 28%, or about 925,000 per month.