Gang Posing as Police Abducts Chinese Man in Pattaya, Steals Over THB 230,000

Thai police are hunting a gang who abducted a Chinese tourist from a Pattaya street, robbing him of over 230,000 baht after masquerading as officers.

The brazen daylight attack, captured on CCTV, saw the victim dragged into an SUV by men in black who falsely accused him of being a call centre scammer.

The alarming incident occurred at approximately 5:27 AM on Thursday, 10th July, outside a noodle restaurant on North Pattaya Road. Footage shows two men, dressed in black hooded tops, accosting the victim.

Witnesses reportedly hesitated to intervene, believing it was a genuine police operation after hearing one assailant shout, "I am police, you are call centre!"

The victim, identified as Lin Yifan, 52, who has lived in Thailand for a year, later told Pattaya City Police that he had been eating with two compatriots.

