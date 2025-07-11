Gang Posing as Police Abducts Chinese Man in Pattaya, Steals Over THB 230,000

Thai police are hunting a gang who abducted a Chinese tourist from a Pattaya street, robbing him of over 230,000 baht after masquerading as officers.
The brazen daylight attack, captured on CCTV, saw the victim dragged into an SUV by men in black who falsely accused him of being a call centre scammer.
The alarming incident occurred at approximately 5:27 AM on Thursday, 10th July, outside a noodle restaurant on North Pattaya Road. Footage shows two men, dressed in black hooded tops, accosting the victim.
Witnesses reportedly hesitated to intervene, believing it was a genuine police operation after hearing one assailant shout, "I am police, you are call centre!"
The victim, identified as Lin Yifan, 52, who has lived in Thailand for a year, later told Pattaya City Police that he had been eating with two compatriots.
As they prepared to leave, a group of four men, claiming to be police, forced him into a white SUV, accusing him of involvement in call centre scams.
Inside the vehicle, Lin's hands were tied behind his back. The perpetrators, who spoke a mix of Thai and English, then threatened him with what appeared to be a weapon, though he was unsure if it was a firearm.
They proceeded to search him, stealing his iPhone 13 Pro, an iPhone 16 Pro, 15,000 baht in cash, and a pair of spectacles.
Lin was eventually abandoned at a shooting range about 9km from the abduction site, near the railway road. In an audacious move, the gang even returned his room key card before fleeing.
Lin immediately sought help from the shooting range's security guard and contacted friends. Investigations later revealed the perpetrators had also transferred 150,000 baht from his Chinese banking app, bringing his total losses to over 230,000 baht.
Pattaya City Police's investigation team is currently reviewing CCTV footage from the scene and along the escape route. Cameras show the white electric SUV turning into Soi Paniat Chang, emerging onto North Pattaya Road, and heading towards the shooting range in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2 before the victim was released.
Police have stated they cannot disclose further details at this stage to avoid alerting the suspects but promise to release updates as the investigation progresses.
The shooting range's security guard confirmed Lin appeared distressed when he sought help and that he promptly called the police.