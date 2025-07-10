EEC land prices soar as 3 foreign investors drive Q1 2025 sales to 47 billion baht

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) has become a vital economic hub and investment centre for Thailand, initially driven by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government. Officially launched in 2018, the EEC focuses on large-scale infrastructure investments, including the high-speed rail linking three airports (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, and U-Tapao) and U-Tapao airport acting as major investment attractors.

The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC) is now pushing to amend the high-speed rail project contract to connect the three airports. The revised agreement is expected to be approved by the Committee and Cabinet in August, with construction slated to take 3-4 years, including the installation of signalling systems. The project is projected to be operational by 2029.

Progress on U-Tapao Airport has faced setbacks due to the rail project’s delays, but the EECPC has made decisions to unlock the project for private sector involvement, allowing further development.

Despite delays in these two projects, private sector investments continue in industrial estates and factories, leading to a demand for housing projects, both low-rise and high-rise, as land prices steadily rise.