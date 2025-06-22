Korean Loan Shark Gang Busted in Pattaya, One Seriously Hurt Fleeing Police

A raid on a luxury villa in Pattaya has led to the bust of an alleged South Korean loan sharking gang, with one suspect critically injured after jumping from a second-storey window to evade capture.

The dramatic events unfolded on Saturday, 21st June 2025, when more than 50 police officers, led by Tourist Police Superintendent Pol Col Songwut Chueaplakit, descended on a high-end pool villa in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District.

The operation was prompted by an urgent request from the South Korean Embassy in Thailand, which reported the alleged abduction of a South Korean national to the property, fearing for their safety.

Upon arrival, officers observed a two-storey detached house equipped with extensive CCTV surveillance. As police identified themselves and moved in, nearly 20 foreign nationals inside scattered in a frantic attempt to flee.

In a desperate escape bid, one South Korean man, identified as Jae Jo Yong Jae, 30, leaped from the second floor, hitting the ground with severe force and sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital by rescue workers.

