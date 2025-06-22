Korean Loan Shark Gang Busted in Pattaya, One Seriously Hurt Fleeing Police

A raid on a luxury villa in Pattaya has led to the bust of an alleged South Korean loan sharking gang, with one suspect critically injured after jumping from a second-storey window to evade capture.
The dramatic events unfolded on Saturday, 21st June 2025, when more than 50 police officers, led by Tourist Police Superintendent Pol Col Songwut Chueaplakit, descended on a high-end pool villa in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District.
The operation was prompted by an urgent request from the South Korean Embassy in Thailand, which reported the alleged abduction of a South Korean national to the property, fearing for their safety.
Upon arrival, officers observed a two-storey detached house equipped with extensive CCTV surveillance. As police identified themselves and moved in, nearly 20 foreign nationals inside scattered in a frantic attempt to flee.
In a desperate escape bid, one South Korean man, identified as Jae Jo Yong Jae, 30, leaped from the second floor, hitting the ground with severe force and sustaining critical injuries. He was rushed to hospital by rescue workers.
Police initially apprehended 21 individuals within the villa. They also seized a significant haul of equipment, including over 30 desktop computers and laptops and 40 mobile phones.
Forensic officers were called in to collect DNA and fingerprints from all devices found at the scene.
Pol Lt Col Torlap Tinamat of the Tourist Police explained that while the initial intelligence suggested a kidnapping, the scene quickly devolved into a chaotic escape attempt by the occupants.
He confirmed that some individuals climbed out the back of the house, while others, like the injured suspect, jumped from higher floors.
Those apprehended told police that the seized computers and phones were used to operate an unlicensed loan sharking business in South Korea, with the Pattaya villa serving as an overseas office for communications, primarily via internet-based calls.
They claimed their flight from police was simply due to shock and fear.
Police are now preparing to press charges of "secret society" or "being a member of an association with an unlawful objective." Further investigations will determine if any individuals have overstayed their visas in Thailand, leading to additional legal action.