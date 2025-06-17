Pattaya ‘entertainment complex’ busted for casino, sex trade, call scams

The Immigration Bureau Division 3 has raided an eight-storey luxury building in central Pattaya that had been converted into a sprawling illegal entertainment complex, complete with a clandestine casino, a prostitution ring, and a call centre scam operation. Over 40 suspects, both Chinese and Thai nationals, were arrested, and a large volume of evidence was seized.

The raid took place around 3am on June 17, led by Pol Maj Gen Chairit Anurit, commander of the Immigration Division 3. The operation involved more than 50 officers from Pattaya City Police Station and local administrative officials, all armed and prepared for a high-risk operation. They stormed the Antai Apartment on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya Klang 36 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province.

The eight-storey building, previously a luxury apartment complex, had been completely repurposed into a fully equipped illegal entertainment hub, police said.