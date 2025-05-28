Pattaya ranked among Top 10 safest tourist cities in ASEAN

Pattaya City in Chonburi Province has been ranked as one of the Top 10 safest tourist destinations in ASEAN by the global database Numbeo.com.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet revealed on Wednesday that this recognition helps enhance Pattaya’s positive image. Numbeo evaluates safety based on crime rates, police effectiveness, and residents’ perception of safety. Among the ten safest cities voted, Thailand had three cities listed:

Chiang Mai ranked 1st

Bangkok ranked 7th

Pattaya ranked 9th

Numbeo highlighted Pattaya’s significant progress in improving safety, particularly in tourist areas. This aligns with the city’s policies, which include installing over 2,000 CCTV cameras that coordinate with the police to assist in crime investigations, said the mayor.

Poramet acknowledged that Pattaya is a diverse tourist city and that public perception may be influenced by frequent crime news coverage. However, he stressed that media reports only show a partial picture.