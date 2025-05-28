Pattaya ranked among Top 10 safest tourist cities in ASEAN

Pattaya City in Chonburi Province has been ranked as one of the Top 10 safest tourist destinations in ASEAN by the global database Numbeo.com.
Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet revealed on Wednesday that this recognition helps enhance Pattaya’s positive image. Numbeo evaluates safety based on crime rates, police effectiveness, and residents’ perception of safety. Among the ten safest cities voted, Thailand had three cities listed:
Numbeo highlighted Pattaya’s significant progress in improving safety, particularly in tourist areas. This aligns with the city’s policies, which include installing over 2,000 CCTV cameras that coordinate with the police to assist in crime investigations, said the mayor.
Poramet acknowledged that Pattaya is a diverse tourist city and that public perception may be influenced by frequent crime news coverage. However, he stressed that media reports only show a partial picture.
Looking ahead, Pattaya plans to further enhance safety by studying police operations at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to optimize CCTV use in investigations. The city will also improve lighting throughout the area and encourage residents to be vigilant, especially as Pattaya’s population registered at around 120,000, but swells to 3 to 4 times that due to tourism.
Last year, Pattaya welcomed approximately 20 million Thai and foreign tourists.
“Crime incidents, while periodic, are expected in such a busy city,” said Poramet. “Pattaya is committed to minimizing crime rates and deterring offenders by leveraging extensive CCTV coverage, with plans to expand surveillance even further in the future.”