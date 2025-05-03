Several vehicles damaged as 3-hour downpour floods Pattaya

The downpour, which lasted for over three hours, submerged streets and rendered many routes impassable for both small and large vehicles.

According to local officials, one of the worst-hit areas was Pattaya Third Road, a low-lying zone that frequently floods during heavy rainfall. Numerous vehicles were found submerged and damaged. Similarly, on the railway road leading to Khao Talo, both cars and motorcycles were flooded and left inoperable.

Reporters noted that the persistent rain caused widespread flooding throughout Pattaya and nearby areas, particularly affecting routes where small vehicles were unable to pass due to high water levels.