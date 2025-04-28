Security beefed up as Pattaya police take Chinese suspect to re-enact LGBTQ murder

Pattaya police tightened security on Sunday when they took a Chinese suspect to re-enact his alleged killing of a transgender man, whose body he reportedly cut open to play with the internal organs.

Over 20 officers from Pattaya police station were deployed to protect the suspect, Tongyung Fu, 42, amid fears of attacks from angry crowds. The re-enactment took place at an apartment building in the seaside city where the murder allegedly occurred.

Victim Found in Apartment Restroom

The body of the victim, identified as Woranan Pannakha, 25, from Nong Khai, a transgender man, was discovered in the restroom of an apartment on Soi Arunothai in Central Pattaya (Moo 9, Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi) on Saturday morning.

Police were alerted shortly after the discovery.