Security beefed up as Pattaya police take Chinese suspect to re-enact LGBTQ murder

Pattaya police tightened security on Sunday when they took a Chinese suspect to re-enact his alleged killing of a transgender man, whose body he reportedly cut open to play with the internal organs.
Over 20 officers from Pattaya police station were deployed to protect the suspect, Tongyung Fu, 42, amid fears of attacks from angry crowds. The re-enactment took place at an apartment building in the seaside city where the murder allegedly occurred.
The body of the victim, identified as Woranan Pannakha, 25, from Nong Khai, a transgender man, was discovered in the restroom of an apartment on Soi Arunothai in Central Pattaya (Moo 9, Tambon Nong Plue, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi) on Saturday morning.
Police were alerted shortly after the discovery.
Tongyung Fu was arrested on Saturday evening at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, as he attempted to board a flight back to Kunming, China.
Large crowds gathered to witness the crime re-enactment, prompting police to form human lines to shield the suspect.
Chonburi police chief, Pol Maj Gen Thawatkiart Jindakuansanong, stated that the suspect admitted to paying 8,000 baht to Woranan for sex. However, when Woranan allegedly refused and kicked him off the bed, Tongyung became enraged and killed him by pressing his left knee against the victim's neck.
He then dragged the body into the bathroom, using scissors to cut the torso open from the stomach to the chest. Tongyung also removed Woranan’s implanted breasts and placed the silicone implants beside the body.
Police said the suspect’s mobile phone, found in the restroom, was instrumental in tracing and apprehending him.
Tongyung reportedly confessed that he was driven by a morbid curiosity to see inside the human body after watching certain TV series. Besides removing the implants, he also cut out the victim’s heart and placed it next to the body.