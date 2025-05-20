Stay a While: Rayong, Pattaya are top destinations for “Slow Travel” in Thailand

Rayong’s laid-back spots like the long stretch of Mae Ram Phueng Beach, peaceful golden mangroves at Tung Prong Thong, and chilled-out island vibes in Koh Samet make it the perfect place to slow down and just enjoy the moment.

While some travellers thrive on jam-packed itineraries that squeeze in as much as possible in a short time, others find joy in longer stays, enabling them to soak up the local charm. Slow travel provides the ideal opportunity to fully immerse oneself in a destination, allowing time to create meaningful connections with its culture, cuisine, and people.

In Thailand, Rayong, Pattaya and Koh Chang have emerged as the top destinations for extended stays. Meanwhile, travellers from Thailand looking to venture abroad spend the most time in Boracay Island, Philippines, for a slower-paced travel experience.

Across nine markets in Asia, Agoda data shows that slow travelers are booking the longest stays in Rayong (Thailand), Kalegowa (Indonesia), Seoul (South Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Nha Trang (Vietnam), Boracay Island (Philippines), Taipei (Taiwan), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), and Chennai (India).

From tranquil beaches to bustling city streets, these destinations prove that sometimes, the best way to travel is to take it slow.

Rayong, Thailand

This coastal paradise is a haven for those seeking peace and quiet, with its pristine beaches offering a perfect escape from the crowds. Visitors can indulge in fresh seafood straight from the fishing boats, explore islands like Koh Samet, or simply relax under the shade of palm trees. Rayong’s unhurried pace and natural beauty make it an ideal destination for travellers looking to recharge and reconnect with nature.