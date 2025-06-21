Thailand and ASEAN urged to strengthen efforts against transnational crime threats

SATURDAY, JUNE 21, 2025

Thailand and ASEAN must swiftly enhance their integration across all sectors to address the rising threats posed by call centre and money-laundering syndicates, implementing robust security measures, legislation, and civil society initiatives before it's too late.

The policy recommendations for Thailand and ASEAN were compiled by Gen Jerdwut Kraprayoon, national security and strategy expert, National Defence Studies Institute.

Citing the Harvard Asia Centre's report, Policies and Patterns: State-Abetted Transnational Crime in Cambodia as a Global Security Threat, the key findings are as follows:

  1. Cambodia as a Centre for Global Online Scams and Human Trafficking
    The online scam industry generates between US$12.5–19 billion annually, accounting for approximately 60% of Cambodia's GDP. Around 150,000 workers are involved, many of whom are victims of human trafficking or forced labour.
     
  2. State-Supported Criminal Networks
    The Cambodian People's Party (CPP), led by former Prime Minister Hun Sen and current Prime Minister Hun Manet, plays a direct role in protecting and benefiting from this industry. Patronage systems and coercive power mechanisms make internal reforms almost impossible.
     
  3. Involvement of the Elite and International Collusion
    High-ranking officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng and Senator Ly Yong Phat, are directly linked to these activities. Some powerful figures from China, including foreign investors holding Cambodian passports, are also implicated.
     
  4. Money Laundering and Cyber Infrastructure
    Cambodia's casino industry and platforms like Huione Group serve as large-scale money-laundering systems, using crypto, online gambling, and informal banking systems.
     
  5. Crackdown on Civil Society and Media
    The Cambodian government has controlled and silenced independent media, arrested journalists, and tightly regulated NGOs.
     
  6. Failure of International Response
    Over 100 NGOs combating human trafficking operate in Cambodia, but most are ineffective or under tight control. Sanctions from the US and UK have had limited impact, as Cambodia's elite can quickly adapt and protect their interests.

Recommendations for Thailand

  1. Enhance Border Security and Financial Intelligence
    Monitor movements in border provinces such as Sa Kaeo, Trat, and Chiang Rai, where activities linked to scams, such as casinos and complexes, occur.
    Enforce stricter know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, especially with shell companies and businesses involved in gambling.
     
  2. Establish a National Cybercrime Intelligence Integration Centre
    Link data from police, immigration, anti-money laundering agencies, and telecommunications bodies to focus on online fraud networks, crypto money laundering, and human trafficking.
     
  3. Increase Diplomatic Pressure and Transparency
    Use bilateral and ASEAN mechanisms to push for independent investigations, transparency in arrests, and press freedom.
     
  4. Protect Thai Citizens
    Enhance public communication and consular services to assist Thais trafficked into Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. Collaborate with survivors to establish victim-centred rehabilitation programs.
     

Recommendations for ASEAN

  1. Declare Transnational Fraud Networks a Regional Security Threat
    Incorporate this issue under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ASEAN Political-Security Community as a non-traditional security threat.
     
  2. Establish an ASEAN Task Force for Cybercrime and Human Trafficking
    Led by Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, this task force should share real-time intelligence, track cross-border financial flows, and coordinate victim repatriation and identification processes.
     
  3. Develop Regional Sanctions or Social Stigma Strategies
    If diplomacy fails, publicly name and shame companies or scam networks linked to the state.
     
  4. Strengthen Regional Civil Society Networks
    Support funding and protection for investigative journalists, whistleblowers, and survivor-led NGOs, particularly in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
     
  5. Create a Joint ASEAN Database
    ASEANAPOL or an independent agency should compile data on scam complexes, fake job advertisements, and human trafficking cases, making it accessible to member states.

Conclusion

Cambodia’s underground economy from the scam industry is a state-supported transnational threat rooted in patronage systems, the elite, and international collusion. This issue has spread beyond Cambodia’s borders and deeply impacts the security of Thailand and ASEAN. 

It is crucial for Thailand and ASEAN to respond in an integrated manner—across security, diplomacy, law enforcement, and civil society support—to control and dismantle these criminal networks before it is too late.

 

