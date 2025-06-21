Thailand and ASEAN urged to strengthen efforts against transnational crime threats

Recommendations for Thailand
- Enhance Border Security and Financial Intelligence
Monitor movements in border provinces such as Sa Kaeo, Trat, and Chiang Rai, where activities linked to scams, such as casinos and complexes, occur.
Enforce stricter know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, especially with shell companies and businesses involved in gambling.
- Establish a National Cybercrime Intelligence Integration Centre
Link data from police, immigration, anti-money laundering agencies, and telecommunications bodies to focus on online fraud networks, crypto money laundering, and human trafficking.
- Increase Diplomatic Pressure and Transparency
Use bilateral and ASEAN mechanisms to push for independent investigations, transparency in arrests, and press freedom.
- Protect Thai Citizens
Enhance public communication and consular services to assist Thais trafficked into Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. Collaborate with survivors to establish victim-centred rehabilitation programs.
Recommendations for ASEAN
- Declare Transnational Fraud Networks a Regional Security Threat
Incorporate this issue under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ASEAN Political-Security Community as a non-traditional security threat.
- Establish an ASEAN Task Force for Cybercrime and Human Trafficking
Led by Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, this task force should share real-time intelligence, track cross-border financial flows, and coordinate victim repatriation and identification processes.
- Develop Regional Sanctions or Social Stigma Strategies
If diplomacy fails, publicly name and shame companies or scam networks linked to the state.
- Strengthen Regional Civil Society Networks
Support funding and protection for investigative journalists, whistleblowers, and survivor-led NGOs, particularly in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.
- Create a Joint ASEAN Database
ASEANAPOL or an independent agency should compile data on scam complexes, fake job advertisements, and human trafficking cases, making it accessible to member states.
Conclusion
Cambodia’s underground economy from the scam industry is a state-supported transnational threat rooted in patronage systems, the elite, and international collusion. This issue has spread beyond Cambodia’s borders and deeply impacts the security of Thailand and ASEAN.
It is crucial for Thailand and ASEAN to respond in an integrated manner—across security, diplomacy, law enforcement, and civil society support—to control and dismantle these criminal networks before it is too late.