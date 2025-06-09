Thai govt warns of military reserve recruitment scams amid border dispute

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak urged people not to believe unverified information from unofficial sources amid the border dispute between Thai and Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province.

He emphasised that military agencies have no policy to contact citizens via phone calls or request them to add Line accounts for any proceedings.

"The Royal Thai Army has not called for reserve forces. We urge people not to believe messages or individuals falsely claiming this to deceive and exploit them," he stated.