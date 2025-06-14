Reports of scam online rice shops surging in Japan

Reports about fraudulent online rice shops to consumer affairs centres around the country spiked to 335 cases in April and May alone, on par with the number of cases logged in the entire fiscal year 2024, at 337.

In one case, a consumer reported being unable to cancel an order on a rice shopping website after not receiving a confirmation email for a purchase using a credit card payment. In another case, a consumer received a receipt for a purchase of sunglasses instead of rice.