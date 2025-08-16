TAT Launches New ‘Star’ Rating to Boost Sustainable Tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is introducing a new rating system to champion sustainable tourism, with the goal of positioning the country as a world leader in the green travel movement.

The STGs STAR programme, or Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating, adapts the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals into a more accessible framework for Thai businesses.

The system awards businesses with three, four, or five stars, which serve as a recognisable symbol of quality for both local and international tourists.

Erblarp Sripirom, TAT Director of Tourism Products, explained that the initiative is about more than just boosting the economy.

"Our vision is for Thai tourism to also improve community life and raise standards for operators, helping the country become a leader in sustainable tourism on the world stage," she said.

TAT is also promoting other programmes to support its green mission. The CF-Hotels platform helps hotels and accommodations calculate their carbon footprint, while the prestigious Thailand Tourism Awards now includes a special “Green Kinnaree” symbol for outstanding achievements in sustainability.