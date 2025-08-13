Thailand’s Tourism Boom Continues with 20 Million Visitors and THB937 Billion Revenue

Thailand’s tourism industry is experiencing a robust period, having welcomed over 20 million foreign tourists in the first eight months of the year, generating a staggering 937.6 billion baht.

The figures, released by Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, cover the period from 1st January to 10th August 2025.

The data shows that the total number of international arrivals stands at 20,197,119.

Leading the charge are Chinese tourists, who accounted for 2,835,910 arrivals. They are followed by visitors from Malaysia (2,785,725), India (1,426,080), Russia (1,144,105), and South Korea (950,692).

Last week saw a significant uptick in arrivals across all market segments, driven by summer holidays and consecutive public holidays in Japan. Japanese tourist numbers saw an impressive weekly increase of over 86.3%, propelling them from fifth to third place in the weekly arrivals ranking.

Long-haul markets also contributed to the surge, with a notable rise in visitors from Israel, many of whom were travelling after completing religious observances.

This helped push the total number of foreign visitors for the week to 627,339, a 7.08% increase on the previous week, averaging nearly 90,000 arrivals per day.

