Thailand's Foreign Tourist Numbers Fall 6% as Regional Competition Intensifies

Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals dropped 6% in the first seven months of 2025, with the kingdom welcoming 19.29 million international visitors compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

The decline comes as regional competitors—particularly China, Japan, and Vietnam—intensify their efforts to capture the lucrative tourism market, with several nations positioning tourism as the cornerstone of their economic recovery strategies.

Japan Outpaces Thailand in Tourist Numbers

In a striking comparison, Japan welcomed 21.5 million foreign tourists in just the first six months of 2025, representing a robust 21% increase year-on-year.

This figure significantly exceeds Thailand's six-month total of 16.69 million visitors, highlighting the growing competitive pressure in the region.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) reported that South Korea topped Japan's visitor rankings with 4.78 million tourists, followed closely by China with 4.72 million—a remarkable 53.5% surge.

Thailand ranked sixth amongst countries visiting Japan, with 680,500 Thai tourists making the journey, up 10.1% from the previous year.

China Reclaims Top Spot

China has reclaimed its position as Thailand's largest source market, narrowly edging out Malaysia. Chinese arrivals totalled 2.69 million visitors over the seven-month period, whilst Malaysia recorded 2.66 million tourists.

The top 10 source markets for Thailand were: China (2.69 million), Malaysia (2.66 million), India (1.37 million), Russia (1.12 million), South Korea (902,000), the United Kingdom (643,000), the United States (632,000), Taiwan (585,000), Japan (584,000), and Laos (562,000).

