Thailand welcomes 18.3 million tourists, generating over THB850 billion in revenue

Thailand recorded over 18.3 million international tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2025, generating more than THB850 billion in revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In its latest update released on 22 July, the ministry reported that from 1 January to 20 July 2025, a total of 18,365,651 foreign tourists visited Thailand, representing a 5.91% decrease from the same period in 2024.
The sector generated an estimated THB850.63 billion in tourism-related income.
The top five source markets for international arrivals during this period were:
Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong noted the steady inflow of international visitors and their contribution to economic activity. He also outlined that the summer holiday season had driven a marked increase in short-haul and long-haul arrivals during the week of 14–20 July 2025.
Thailand recorded 611,596 international visitors that week—an increase of 7.16% from the previous week, averaging around 87,370 arrivals per day. Notably, arrivals from Japan surged by 70.26%, propelling the country from 15th to 5th among weekly source markets.
Top five source countries during the week of 14–20 July were:
The number of international arrivals is expected to rise further in the coming weeks, bolstered by ongoing school holidays in Europe and East Asia, particularly in China and Japan, alongside the rollout of the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign.
The government’s Ease of Travelling measures, including the continued exemption of TM6 immigration forms and efforts to boost flight frequency, are also expected to support the upward trend.