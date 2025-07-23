Thailand welcomes 18.3 million tourists, generating over THB850 billion in revenue

Thailand recorded over 18.3 million international tourist arrivals during the first seven months of 2025, generating more than THB850 billion in revenue, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

In its latest update released on 22 July, the ministry reported that from 1 January to 20 July 2025, a total of 18,365,651 foreign tourists visited Thailand, representing a 5.91% decrease from the same period in 2024.

The sector generated an estimated THB850.63 billion in tourism-related income.

The top five source markets for international arrivals during this period were: