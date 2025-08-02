Thai Domestic Tourism Sees Modest Growth Amid Economic Headwinds

Thailand's domestic tourism sector has shown a positive trajectory, recording a 2.49% increase in Thai citizen travel during the first half of 2025.

This growth signals a continued recovery for the industry, even as the country grapples with deflationary pressures and significant household debt burdens.

Sorawong Thienthong, the Minister of Tourism and Sports, revealed data from the Ministry's Tourism and Sports Economics Division, indicating that from January to June 2025, the total number of domestic trips made by Thai citizens – commonly referred to as 'Thai Thiew Thai' – exceeded 100.23 million.

This figure represents a 2.49% rise compared to the same period in 2024.

This positive trend underscores the resilience and ongoing recovery of the domestic tourism sector, despite the prevailing economic challenges of deflation and elevated household debt.