Thailand aims for 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 amid economic uncertainty

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that 2026 will mark the beginning of a paradigm shift in Thai tourism towards "The New Thailand," with a focus on elevating the industry to genuinely value-driven tourism (Value is the New Volume). The central concept, "Stay Focus," will be driven by four key priorities: restructuring the tourism industry towards "quality tourism," balancing opportunities by promoting local tourism, designing tailored experiences for specific tourist groups, and fostering collaboration across all sectors towards sustainability.

Additionally, TAT aims to boost Thailand's global image by enhancing Soft Power and achieving a balanced market share, with 58% of tourism revenue coming from international markets and 42% from domestic tourism.

The core to success lies in the "value and experience" tourists receive, along with the "satisfaction" of all stakeholders, creating a balance between economic, social, and environmental indicators to position Thailand as one of the top 10 countries with the highest tourism revenue globally.

For the international market, TAT will employ a proactive marketing strategy, focusing on two main dimensions: market segments with high travel potential, including Millennials, Gen Z, Luxury, and Health & Wellness, and market areas with clear income targets, divided into three groups:

1. Priority Market Group: Includes key markets such as China and Hong Kong, aiming to enhance safety perceptions and expand to new tourist cities. Nearby markets, including Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, will focus on creating new brand identities and stimulating existing market segments. Growing markets such as India and Japan will target Quality Leisure tourists, while long-haul growing markets like Russia, the UK, the US, France, and Germany will focus on High-Value tourists, creating a "New Million Market."

2. Medium-Small Market Group: Includes nearby markets such as Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with a focus on expanding both market segments and areas. Long-haul markets like Australia, Scandinavia, Italy, and Spain will aim to establish Thailand as a "Green Destination" and "Long Stay Paradise."

3. High-Value Market: Focuses on high-potential Middle Eastern markets, offering Premium Leisure and Health & Wellness products, while maintaining growth in Israel and increasing flight frequencies.

For the domestic market, "Thai Travels Thai" remains a key component in strengthening the local economy and promoting sustainable tourism. TAT's area-based marketing strategy will blend experience-oriented products and services to appeal to target groups such as Millennials, High-End/Ultra-Wealth individuals, and Multi-Generational Families. Exclusive experiences will be promoted in major tourist destinations, encouraging year-round travel in key provinces. Additionally, TAT will focus on Health and Wellness tourism and encourage cross-regional travel with offerings that highlight Thai charm and increase event marketing efforts.

Simultaneously, TAT will promote interesting destinations with products and services that reflect the region’s identity, highlighting regional specialties and collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) to promote UNESCO Creative Cities in Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, and Suphanburi.