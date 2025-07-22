Thailand aims for 2.8 trillion baht tourism revenue in 2026 amid economic uncertainty

Thailand’s tourism industry is set to undergo a significant transition as it faces high volatility throughout 2025. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is intensifying its strategy to ensure the country ranks among the top 10 global tourism earners.
Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, outlined the Tourism Authority's plans during the announcement of its 2026 marketing direction, stating that TAT aims to generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue in 2026, an increase of 5% compared to 2025. The target includes 36 million international tourists (a 7% increase) generating 1.63 trillion baht in revenue (an 8% rise), while the domestic market aims for 214 million Thai tourists, contributing 1.17 trillion baht in revenue (a 3% increase).
These ambitious goals stem from TAT's recent strategic meeting (July 14-17), where executives from TAT's 45 domestic offices and 29 international branches convened to discuss the future direction of the tourism industry.
However, the government remains cautious, with Sorawong noting the current challenges posed by both Thailand’s economy and the global economic landscape. The minister will review these targets with TAT’s board and executives before presenting them to the Cabinet for final approval.
He cited this year’s foreign tourism target of 39 million as an example of a challenging goal, noting that while there are hurdles, the final number is expected to reach 35 million, which still remains achievable with time.
In addition, the Ministry of Tourism has 40 billion baht left in its 157-billion-baht economic stimulus fund and will propose a budget to revive several postponed tourism projects. The ministry remains committed to achieving the highest possible tourism revenue figures while carefully considering the overall economic outlook for 2026.
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that 2026 will mark the beginning of a paradigm shift in Thai tourism towards "The New Thailand," with a focus on elevating the industry to genuinely value-driven tourism (Value is the New Volume). The central concept, "Stay Focus," will be driven by four key priorities: restructuring the tourism industry towards "quality tourism," balancing opportunities by promoting local tourism, designing tailored experiences for specific tourist groups, and fostering collaboration across all sectors towards sustainability.
Additionally, TAT aims to boost Thailand's global image by enhancing Soft Power and achieving a balanced market share, with 58% of tourism revenue coming from international markets and 42% from domestic tourism.
The core to success lies in the "value and experience" tourists receive, along with the "satisfaction" of all stakeholders, creating a balance between economic, social, and environmental indicators to position Thailand as one of the top 10 countries with the highest tourism revenue globally.
For the international market, TAT will employ a proactive marketing strategy, focusing on two main dimensions: market segments with high travel potential, including Millennials, Gen Z, Luxury, and Health & Wellness, and market areas with clear income targets, divided into three groups:
1. Priority Market Group: Includes key markets such as China and Hong Kong, aiming to enhance safety perceptions and expand to new tourist cities. Nearby markets, including Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, will focus on creating new brand identities and stimulating existing market segments. Growing markets such as India and Japan will target Quality Leisure tourists, while long-haul growing markets like Russia, the UK, the US, France, and Germany will focus on High-Value tourists, creating a "New Million Market."
2. Medium-Small Market Group: Includes nearby markets such as Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, with a focus on expanding both market segments and areas. Long-haul markets like Australia, Scandinavia, Italy, and Spain will aim to establish Thailand as a "Green Destination" and "Long Stay Paradise."
3. High-Value Market: Focuses on high-potential Middle Eastern markets, offering Premium Leisure and Health & Wellness products, while maintaining growth in Israel and increasing flight frequencies.
For the domestic market, "Thai Travels Thai" remains a key component in strengthening the local economy and promoting sustainable tourism. TAT's area-based marketing strategy will blend experience-oriented products and services to appeal to target groups such as Millennials, High-End/Ultra-Wealth individuals, and Multi-Generational Families. Exclusive experiences will be promoted in major tourist destinations, encouraging year-round travel in key provinces. Additionally, TAT will focus on Health and Wellness tourism and encourage cross-regional travel with offerings that highlight Thai charm and increase event marketing efforts.
Simultaneously, TAT will promote interesting destinations with products and services that reflect the region’s identity, highlighting regional specialties and collaborating with the Ministry of Culture and the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (DASTA) to promote UNESCO Creative Cities in Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, and Suphanburi.