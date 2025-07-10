TAT says ‘Half-Half Thai Travel’ registration can now resume

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Thursday that it has resolved glitches in the online registration system for the “Half-Half Thai Travel” programme, and registration can now resume starting Thursday.

The TAT stated that Thais can now register for subsidised travel costs through the Amazing Thailand app and the www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com website.

The glitches had prompted the TAT to halt registration since July 4. On Thursday, the TAT reassured Thai travellers that it has improved the online registration system.