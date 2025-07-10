TAT says ‘Half-Half Thai Travel’ registration can now resume

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Thursday that it has resolved glitches in the online registration system for the “Half-Half Thai Travel” programme, and registration can now resume starting Thursday.
The TAT stated that Thais can now register for subsidised travel costs through the Amazing Thailand app and the www.เที่ยวไทยคนละครึ่ง.com website.
The glitches had prompted the TAT to halt registration since July 4. On Thursday, the TAT reassured Thai travellers that it has improved the online registration system.
Each registered individual will receive five entitlements: three for major cities and two for popular secondary cities.
For weekday accommodation (Monday to Friday), the government will subsidise 50% of the cost, up to a maximum of 3,000 baht. For weekends and public holidays, the subsidy will be 40% of the accommodation cost, also capped at 3,000 baht.
Additionally, 500,000 entitlements will each come with a 500 baht coupon, redeemable at participating restaurants and for tourism activities specified by the programme.
Earlier, the Tourism and Sports Ministry bypassed the TAT system glitches by allowing interested individuals to register via the Thang Rath app. It reported that approximately 1.4 million people have successfully accessed the system, and over 20,000 bookings have been confirmed. This new scheme differs from previous ones, as rights will only be activated once bookings are made and paid for.