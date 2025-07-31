Border clashes severely affect tourism in seven Thai-Cambodian border provinces: TAT

Trat

Hotel room reservations in border areas were completely cancelled or postponed. Visits to islands were either cancelled or postponed. Visits to Koh Chang were affected by 10-30%, Koh Mak by 20-30%, and Koh Kood by 50-60%.

Ubon Ratchathani

Group tour hotel reservations were cancelled by 100%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.

Surin

Group tour hotel reservations were cancelled by 80%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.

Si Sa Ket

Group tourists cancelled hotel reservations by 100%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.

Buri Ram

70% of hotel reservations were cancelled. Tourist sites, including archaeological sites, were closed, and all activities at the Chang International Circuit were postponed.

Thapanee explained that tourists were concerned about their safety, leading to cancellations of trips to the provinces where fighting had occurred. She expressed hope that a ceasefire would restore tourists’ confidence and return the tourism situation to normalcy soon.

She added that TAT offices in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat had warned tourists about dangerous areas and set up centres to assist and advise tourists on safety.

