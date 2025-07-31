Border clashes severely affect tourism in seven Thai-Cambodian border provinces: TAT

Tensions at the border between Thailand and Cambodia have severely impacted tourism, with group tourists cancelling hotel bookings in the provinces where fighting broke out by 100%, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced on Thursday.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the border clashes from July 25 to 28 led to complete cancellations of bookings for Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, and Si Sa Ket.
She noted that provinces where martial law had been declared also experienced a very high rate of hotel booking cancellations.
Thapanee outlined the tourism impact by province during the border clashes from July 25 to 28:
Sa Kaeo
Hotel bookings in Aranyaprathet district were cancelled by 100%, while bookings in Mueang district were cancelled by 80%.
Chanthaburi
Hotel room bookings at tourist destinations were cancelled or postponed by 80%.
Trat
Hotel room reservations in border areas were completely cancelled or postponed. Visits to islands were either cancelled or postponed. Visits to Koh Chang were affected by 10-30%, Koh Mak by 20-30%, and Koh Kood by 50-60%.
Ubon Ratchathani
Group tour hotel reservations were cancelled by 100%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.
Surin
Group tour hotel reservations were cancelled by 80%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.
Si Sa Ket
Group tourists cancelled hotel reservations by 100%. However, donors, foundation staff, and reporters occupied about half of the available hotel rooms.
Buri Ram
70% of hotel reservations were cancelled. Tourist sites, including archaeological sites, were closed, and all activities at the Chang International Circuit were postponed.
Thapanee explained that tourists were concerned about their safety, leading to cancellations of trips to the provinces where fighting had occurred. She expressed hope that a ceasefire would restore tourists’ confidence and return the tourism situation to normalcy soon.
She added that TAT offices in Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat had warned tourists about dangerous areas and set up centres to assist and advise tourists on safety.