Myanmar's December 2025 Poll: Why Thai Security Depends on the Result

An Opinion Piece by the Border Security Affairs Project, Chiang Mai University

Thailand's security, budget, and border safety are inextricably linked to Myanmar's December 28 poll; experts warn election may exacerbate ongoing conflict and crime.

The Myanmar election scheduled for 28 December 2025 is more than just an internal event for our neighbour.

Its outcome will be inextricably linked to "Thai security," affecting everything from the national budget and transnational crime to the status of armed groups and the safety of people living in border areas.

This article summarises three major reasons and five crucial facts that the Thai public needs to know about this upcoming election.

3 Reasons Why Thailand Must Prioritise Myanmar's Election

1. Thailand Bears an Annual Cost of Over 300 Million Baht from War Impacts The protracted conflict has led to a constant influx of people fleeing fighting along the border.

Data from the UN and Thai security agencies indicate that Thailand must spend no less than 300 to 500 million Baht annually to provide humanitarian care, including medical aid, food, emergency shelter, and border safety coordination.

The flow of displaced persons is likely to increase following the intensification of fighting in Kayin, Kayah (Karenni), and Shan States between 2023 and 2025, forcing Thailand to prepare greater budgets and staff resources.