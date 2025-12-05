70 years of armed struggle failed, time to face democratic setbacks: Min Aung Hlaing

He made the remarks during the military parade of the 67th Intake of the Defence Services Academy in Pyin Oo Lwin on December 3.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, said the military had assumed national political responsibilities due to what he described as serious voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He accused the NUG and CRPH of misleading youths into armed resistance under the belief that the military intended to reverse democracy.

This, he said, has resulted in significant losses to the country’s human resources.