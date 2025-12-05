70 years of armed struggle failed, time to face democratic setbacks: Min Aung Hlaing

He made the remarks during the military parade of the 67th Intake of the Defence Services Academy in Pyin Oo Lwin on December 3.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, said the military had assumed national political responsibilities due to what he described as serious voter fraud in the 2020 election.
He accused the NUG and CRPH of misleading youths into armed resistance under the belief that the military intended to reverse democracy.
This, he said, has resulted in significant losses to the country’s human resources.
He stressed the need to learn from decades of conflict and recognise that democratic backsliding is tied to armed resistance.
If all stakeholders share the goal of building a democracy and federal Union, he said, the State has already opened the door for all armed groups, including the PDF, to enter a legal framework in the interest of the nation.
The Commander-in-Chief also criticised some NCA-signatory ethnic armed groups for violating their commitments and straying from the peace process. Drawing on past experiences, he said the Tatmadaw has established six clear peace policies aimed at achieving sustainable peace.
He reiterated that peace can only be achieved through dialogue and practical cooperation, not through unilateral ambitions.
A stable and genuine peace, he said, is essential for national development and public welfare.
Citing Article 339 of the 2008 Constitution, he said the Tatmadaw is mandated to safeguard the country from internal and external threats.
He emphasised the need to build a modern, nationwide public defence system independent of foreign influence. Given current geopolitical dynamics, he said the security and sovereignty of small countries depend on defence systems supported by the entire population.
He added that Myanmar is adopting a people-led militia strategy as its defence approach and described it as the historical responsibility of every citizen to protect the country’s sovereignty alongside the Tatmadaw.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network