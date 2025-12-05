Heavy Rain in the South and Cooler Temperatures in the Northeast on December 5, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts increased rainfall in the South today, with some areas experiencing heavy rain. Ten provinces are advised to monitor for potential flooding and other hazards.

Southern Thailand will see heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun. The North and Central Thailand will experience cooler temperatures and light fog, while some areas in the Northeast and East may see rain or thunderstorms.

The Northeast will experience a 1-2°C drop in temperature, with strong winds and light rain. The cool weather will continue across the North and Central regions, and temperatures will remain cooler in the morning.

Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand will feature waves up to 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms, while Andaman Sea conditions will remain more moderate.