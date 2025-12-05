Heavy Rain in the South and Cooler Temperatures in the Northeast on December 5, 2025

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts increased rainfall in the South today, with some areas experiencing heavy rain. Ten provinces are advised to monitor for potential flooding and other hazards.
Southern Thailand will see heavy rain, particularly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun. The North and Central Thailand will experience cooler temperatures and light fog, while some areas in the Northeast and East may see rain or thunderstorms.
The Northeast will experience a 1-2°C drop in temperature, with strong winds and light rain. The cool weather will continue across the North and Central regions, and temperatures will remain cooler in the morning.
Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand will feature waves up to 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms, while Andaman Sea conditions will remain more moderate.
North: Cool to cold weather with light morning fog. Low of 14-20°C, high of 30-33°C. In mountain areas, low temperatures will be 6-16°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-15 km/h.
Northeast: Cool with a 1-2°C temperature drop and light rain in some areas. Low of 17-22°C, high of 29-33°C. In mountain areas, low temperatures will be 11-14°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-30 km/h.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning. 30% chance of rain in areas like Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Ratchaburi. Low of 21-25°C, high of 30-31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.
East: 20% chance of thunderstorms in areas like Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, and Chachoengsao. Low of 22-25°C, high of 31-33°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h. Sea waves around 1 meter, increasing to 1-2 meters offshore.
South (East Coast): 70% chance of heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Low of 22-24°C, high of 28-34°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-35 km/h. Waves up to 2 meters, higher in stormy areas.
South (West Coast): 40% chance of thunderstorms in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Low of 23-24°C, high of 31-33°C. Winds from the northeast at 15-30 km/h. Waves around 1 meter, higher in stormy areas.
Bangkok and Vicinity: 30% chance of rain. Low of 24-25°C, high of 30-31°C. Winds from the northeast at 10-20 km/h.