Temperatures rise nationwide as TMD warns of thunderstorms

Temperatures rise nationwide as the meteorological department warns of scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures across Thailand are climbing, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning that isolated thunderstorms could occur in some areas over the next few days, particularly between December 4 and 6.

In its forecast for Wednesday (December 3), the department said temperatures in upper Thailand will rise by 1–2 degrees Celsius, with morning fog in many areas.

The far North will remain cool to cold, while the Northeast, Central, East and upper South will be cool in the morning.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see light morning fog and slightly warmer conditions.

The public is advised to take care of their health amid the changing weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and be mindful of fire hazards as dry conditions persist.

The current high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, contributing to the gradual rise in temperatures.