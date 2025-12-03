Temperatures rise nationwide as TMD warns of thunderstorms

Temperatures rise nationwide as the meteorological department warns of scattered thunderstorms.
Temperatures across Thailand are climbing, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning that isolated thunderstorms could occur in some areas over the next few days, particularly between December 4 and 6.
In its forecast for Wednesday (December 3), the department said temperatures in upper Thailand will rise by 1–2 degrees Celsius, with morning fog in many areas.
The far North will remain cool to cold, while the Northeast, Central, East and upper South will be cool in the morning.
Bangkok and its vicinity will see light morning fog and slightly warmer conditions.
The public is advised to take care of their health amid the changing weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and be mindful of fire hazards as dry conditions persist.
The current high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, contributing to the gradual rise in temperatures.
In the lower South, rainfall remains limited, with only light, isolated showers, as the northeasterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is currently weak.
However, between December 4 and 6, upper Thailand is expected to see scattered rain and thunderstorms, while the South will see increased rainfall and some heavy showers.
This is due to a new moderate high-pressure or cool air mass from China that has already spread over southern China and is expected to move over upper Vietnam and upper Laos on Wednesday, before extending to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.
This will strengthen easterly winds, bringing moisture over the lower Northeast, East, Central regions, the Gulf of Thailand, South, and the Andaman Sea.
Bangkok and vicinity
Light fog in the morning, with temperatures rising by 1–2 °C.
Northern region
Cool to cold with morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
North-Eastern region
Cool with light morning fog and a slight increase in temperature.
Central region
Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Eastern region
Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Southern region (east coast)
Upper part: cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Lower part: isolated light showers.
Southern region (west coast)
Cool in the morning with partly cloudy skies.