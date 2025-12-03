Temperatures rise nationwide as TMD warns of thunderstorms

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 03, 2025

Temperatures rise across Thailand on Wednesday (December 3) , with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of possible thunderstorms from December 4–6 and light morning fog in Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Temperatures rise nationwide as the meteorological department warns of scattered thunderstorms.

Temperatures across Thailand are climbing, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning that isolated thunderstorms could occur in some areas over the next few days, particularly between December 4 and 6.

In its forecast for Wednesday (December 3), the department said temperatures in upper Thailand will rise by 1–2 degrees Celsius, with morning fog in many areas.

The far North will remain cool to cold, while the Northeast, Central, East and upper South will be cool in the morning.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see light morning fog and slightly warmer conditions.

The public is advised to take care of their health amid the changing weather, drive with caution in foggy areas, and be mindful of fire hazards as dry conditions persist.

The current high-pressure system or cool air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, contributing to the gradual rise in temperatures.

In the lower South, rainfall remains limited, with only light, isolated showers, as the northeasterly monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is currently weak.

However, between December 4 and 6, upper Thailand is expected to see scattered rain and thunderstorms, while the South will see increased rainfall and some heavy showers.

This is due to a new moderate high-pressure or cool air mass from China that has already spread over southern China and is expected to move over upper Vietnam and upper Laos on Wednesday, before extending to the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea.

This will strengthen easterly winds, bringing moisture over the lower Northeast, East, Central regions, the Gulf of Thailand, South, and the Andaman Sea.

Forecast for Thailand from 6am Wednesday, (December 3), to 6am Thursday (December 4)

Bangkok and vicinity
Light fog in the morning, with temperatures rising by 1–2 °C.

  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • North-westerly winds 10–15 km/h

Northern region
Cool to cold with morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.

  • Minimum temperature: 14–20°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • On mountain tops: cold to very cold, minimum 5–15°C
  • Variable winds 5–15 km/h

North-Eastern region
Cool with light morning fog and a slight increase in temperature.

  • Minimum temperature: 16–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • On high ground: cold, minimum 10–15°C
  • North-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Central region
Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.

  • Minimum temperature: 19–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • North-westerly winds 10–15 km/h

Eastern region
Cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.

  • Minimum temperature: 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–35°C
  • North-westerly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high

Southern region (east coast)
Upper part: cool with light morning fog and temperatures rising by 1–2°C.
Lower part: isolated light showers.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • Variable winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high

Southern region (west coast)
Cool in the morning with partly cloudy skies.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 31–34°C
  • North-westerly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre high
