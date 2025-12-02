Doi Inthanon sees decline temperatures, attracting 6,000 tourists

The ongoing cold weather continues to grip Chiang Mai. This morning (December 2), fog blanketed the city, reducing visibility to just 10 meters. Drivers were advised to turn on headlights to navigate safely.
The lowest temperatures recorded in the city were between 12 to 16°C, with the Northern Meteorological Centre warning of cold weather and morning fog throughout northern Thailand due to high-pressure systems from the north.
At Doi Inthanon, one of the most popular tourist spots in Chiang Mai, the temperature at the summit dipped to 5°C, with the grass temperature dropping to -2°C, creating frost, or "Mae Khaning," for the ninth consecutive day.
This is much colder than previous years, as frost usually only lasts for a few days before temperatures rise or rain prevents its formation. This year, however, the frost has persisted.
Tourist numbers at Doi Inthanon have surged, with over 3,000 visitors on weekdays and more than 6,000 on weekends. The majority of visitors are Thai nationals, with a smaller number of international tourists.
Doi Inthanon National Park is fully prepared to welcome tourists, ensuring public utilities are operational and advising drivers to exercise caution on foggy routes. Park staff are also stationed to ensure visitors' safety throughout their stay.