Tourists treated to hoar frost on Doi Inthanon as mercury plunges to 2°C

Tourists visiting Doi Inthanon on Thursday morning were treated to a spectacular blanket of hoar frost for the fourth consecutive day, as the temperature on the mountaintop plunged to 2°C, the lowest so far this year.
Doi Inthanon Park announced that the temperature readings taken early Thursday morning at key locations inside the park were as follows:
Park officials said the low temperature was a sign that the park had entered winter. They mentioned that Thursday morning marked the fourth consecutive day that hoar frost had formed on the Doi Inthanon mountaintop.
Layers of frost were clearly visible on the grasses near the car park beside the viewpoint, where tourists flocked to view the sea of mist, and at the post of the Doi Inthanon Protection Unit.
With no rain clouds in the sky, tourists were also treated to beautiful sunlight. The chill and good weather drew many visitors to wait for the first light at the Kew Mae Parn Natural Trail on the Jomthong-Doi Inthanon road.
Park officials warned tourists to drive with caution, as the road leading to the mountaintop is winding, and some parts may be slippery with frost. Tourists were also advised to wear winter clothing, as the temperature on the mountaintop was very cold.