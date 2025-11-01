Flash floods hit Doi Inthanon as heavy rain submerges Mae Klang Luang’s rice terraces

Torrential rain on Doi Inthanon has triggered severe flash floods that swept through Mae Klang Luang, a popular eco-tourism village in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai. The floods have submerged rice terraces ready for harvest and caused extensive damage to local homestays, prompting urgent evacuation efforts.
The deluge followed continuous heavy rainfall overnight on Doi Inthanon, resulting in massive water runoff cascading down into the Mae Klang Luang area early this morning (November 1). The flash floods inundated the lower parts of the village, destroying crops and damaging houses and homestay accommodation. Authorities and rescue teams have been deployed to assist residents and monitor the water levels closely.
According to a Chiang Mai Traffic Radio Facebook post at 9.00 am, the heavy rain that pounded Doi Inthanon throughout the night caused huge water accumulation on the mountain peak, which then rushed down into the lower plains of Ban Mae Klang Luang, Moo 17, Ban Luang subdistrict, Chom Thong district. The torrents carried mud and debris, flooding the community within minutes and leaving residents with little time to move belongings to safety.
The most severe damage has been reported in the agricultural zone, especially the rice terraces, a vital source of income and a major tourist attraction for Mae Klang Luang. The floodwaters, thick with sediment, completely submerged the ripening paddy fields that were only days away from harvest. The losses are expected to significantly impact local livelihoods and food security in the Doi Inthanon area.
These terraces, emblematic of sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism on Doi Inthanon, have long drawn both domestic and international visitors. Their destruction poses a heavy blow not only to the community’s economy but also to its tourism image and recovery prospects.
Beyond the farmland, floodwaters also surged into residential areas and homestays located along the lower part of Mae Klang Luang. Several houses and tourist lodges have sustained partial damage, with reports of property loss and waterlogged structures. Local officials are assessing the extent of the damage while emergency teams are providing assistance and preparing for further evacuations if rainfall continues.
Authorities are urging people to avoid travelling to Doi Inthanon and nearby national park areas until conditions improve. Meanwhile, disaster relief units and volunteers remain on standby to support affected villagers and ensure safety across the region.