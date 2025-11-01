Flash floods hit Doi Inthanon as heavy rain submerges Mae Klang Luang’s rice terraces

Flash floods on Doi Inthanon cause sudden devastation in Mae Klang Luang

According to a Chiang Mai Traffic Radio Facebook post at 9.00 am, the heavy rain that pounded Doi Inthanon throughout the night caused huge water accumulation on the mountain peak, which then rushed down into the lower plains of Ban Mae Klang Luang, Moo 17, Ban Luang subdistrict, Chom Thong district. The torrents carried mud and debris, flooding the community within minutes and leaving residents with little time to move belongings to safety.



Rice terraces devastated ahead of harvest

The most severe damage has been reported in the agricultural zone, especially the rice terraces, a vital source of income and a major tourist attraction for Mae Klang Luang. The floodwaters, thick with sediment, completely submerged the ripening paddy fields that were only days away from harvest. The losses are expected to significantly impact local livelihoods and food security in the Doi Inthanon area.

These terraces, emblematic of sustainable agriculture and eco-tourism on Doi Inthanon, have long drawn both domestic and international visitors. Their destruction poses a heavy blow not only to the community’s economy but also to its tourism image and recovery prospects.