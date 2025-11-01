TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas as monsoon strengthens over upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that a low-pressure cell is moving along the monsoon trough into the upper Andaman Sea, while the active monsoon continues to influence the upper South and upper Gulf of Thailand. Easterly and southeasterly winds are also bringing humid air to the North and Central regions, while a weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand.
Rain and thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain, are expected across the upper country and southern provinces, while the North may experience cool mornings. Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage, and people in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain good health amid the changing weather conditions.
The TMD also warned of moderate winds and waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea, where waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to be around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres during storms.
Authorities advise small boats to proceed with caution and for all vessels to avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 8-17 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, and Si Sa Ket. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 15-19 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C.
East: Fairly widespread rain/thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-32 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C.