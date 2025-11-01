TMD warns of heavy rain and rough seas as monsoon strengthens over upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Saturday reported that a low-pressure cell is moving along the monsoon trough into the upper Andaman Sea, while the active monsoon continues to influence the upper South and upper Gulf of Thailand. Easterly and southeasterly winds are also bringing humid air to the North and Central regions, while a weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand.

Rain and thundershowers, with isolated heavy rain, are expected across the upper country and southern provinces, while the North may experience cool mornings. Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage, and people in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain good health amid the changing weather conditions.

The TMD also warned of moderate winds and waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea, where waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea, waves are forecast to be around 1 metre, increasing to over 2 metres during storms.

Authorities advise small boats to proceed with caution and for all vessels to avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.