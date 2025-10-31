TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand as low-pressure system strengthens over Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that an active low-pressure cell covering the upper Gulf of Thailand is drawing moisture-laden easterly winds into the upper part of the country, while a weak high-pressure system lingers over northern areas. The confluence of easterly and southeasterly winds across the North is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers in several regions.
Widespread rain is forecast for much of Thailand, with heavy rainfall likely in the South and cool mornings expected in the North. The TMD advised farmers to take precautions against potential crop damage caused by continuous rainfall and fluctuating weather conditions.
Residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain their health during the changeable weather and remain alert for possible flash floods and water accumulation.
Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lying across the upper South is strengthening, bringing more rain and isolated heavy showers to the southern provinces.
Moderate winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the upper Gulf and upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1–2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Gulf and lower Andaman Sea, waves will be around 1 metre, also increasing to above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
The TMD has advised all marine vessels to navigate with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool. Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 20-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-35 °C. Cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 8-17 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, and Surin, Sisaket. Minimum temperature 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Cool to cold on the mountain top. Minimum temperature 15-19 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.
East: Fairly widespread rain/thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-31 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 29-32 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C.