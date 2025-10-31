TMD warns of heavy rain across Thailand as low-pressure system strengthens over Gulf

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that an active low-pressure cell covering the upper Gulf of Thailand is drawing moisture-laden easterly winds into the upper part of the country, while a weak high-pressure system lingers over northern areas. The confluence of easterly and southeasterly winds across the North is expected to bring increased rainfall, including isolated heavy showers in several regions.

Widespread rain is forecast for much of Thailand, with heavy rainfall likely in the South and cool mornings expected in the North. The TMD advised farmers to take precautions against potential crop damage caused by continuous rainfall and fluctuating weather conditions.

Residents in upper Thailand and the upper South are urged to maintain their health during the changeable weather and remain alert for possible flash floods and water accumulation.

Meanwhile, the monsoon trough lying across the upper South is strengthening, bringing more rain and isolated heavy showers to the southern provinces.