Heavy rain and severe flooding in Vietnam leaves 9 dead, 5 missing

The heaviest rainfall in decades has devastated areas, including the popular tourist cities of Da Nang, Hoi An, and Hue.

The Vietnamese government reported that 6 fatalities occurred in Da Nang, one of the country’s most famous beach cities, and the historic town of Hoi An. Additionally, over 103,000 homes have been affected by the flooding, with significant damage in UNESCO World Heritage sites like Hue and Hoi An.

The heavy rains, which peaked at over 1,000mm in just 24 hours, continue to batter central Vietnam, with severe flooding still evident in Hoi An, where only rooftops are visible in some areas. Around 32 out of 40 communities in Hue are submerged under 1 to 2 meters of water.

In Da Nang, many reservoirs have reached their maximum capacity, and river levels are still rising. Landslides have also disrupted transportation, with rail services between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City suspended since October 28.

Vietnam’s Meteorological Department has warned of ongoing heavy rainfall for the next two days, with some areas expecting rainfall exceeding 400mm between the morning of October 29 and October 30.