Vietnam pushes for joint mechanism on cybercrime in Cambodia

Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday updated the press on its ongoing efforts to protect Vietnamese nationals who fell victim to or were scammed into working for cybercrime compounds in neighbouring Cambodia.

Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said at a regular press briefing in Hanoi that "amid the complex developments of fraudulent criminal activities and forced labour in Cambodia, countries including Vietnam have engaged in vigorous action to protect and safeguard the rights and interests of their citizens."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively engaging in discussions with partner countries to establish relevant cooperation mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of Vietnam’s citizen protection work and better combat organised and high-tech crime in Cambodia and other areas within the region, Hang told the press.