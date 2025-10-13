Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports hit record high as durian drives growth

New markets and quality upgrades strengthen competitiveness

Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is currently in talks with China to open new export markets for pomelo and avocado, with the first shipments expected by 2026.

Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports soared to a record US$1.4 billion in September 2025, up 52.7% year-on-year, according to data from the Vietnam Customs Department. Over the first nine months of the year, total exports reached US$6.2 billion, a 10.3% increase from the same period in 2024, reflecting a global rebound in demand and the country’s improved agricultural competitiveness within international value chains.

The key driver of this surge has been the resurgence of durian exports, Vietnam’s flagship fruit. Although shipments were disrupted early in the year by China’s strict plant-quarantine measures, which led to several rejected consignments, exports have rebounded sharply since mid-year.

In September alone, durian exports were valued at US$800 million to US$900 million, the highest level on record. For the first nine months of 2025, exports totalled about US$2.5–2.6 billion, with China remaining the dominant buyer, accounting for nearly 60% of Vietnam’s total fruit-export earnings.

The record-breaking figures demonstrate Vietnam’s success in enhancing production standards, quality control, and leveraging free trade agreements. These efforts have not only strengthened its foothold in China but also expanded its reach into the US, Japan and Europe, reinforcing its position as an emerging global hub for fruit exports.

Implications for Thai exporters

For Thai agribusinesses, Vietnam’s rise presents both a challenge and a strategic opportunity. Thailand could capitalise on its strengths in tropical fruit cultivation and international quality standards by partnering with Vietnam as a logistics and processing hub.

Joint ventures in cold-chain logistics, advanced food processing, high-quality packaging, and traceability technology could enhance supply chain efficiency and open access to high-demand, regulation-intensive markets worldwide.