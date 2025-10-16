Death of South Korean woman near Cambodia border may be tied to scam ring

A South Korean national in her thirties was found deceased in unclear circumstances. Local police in Vietnam immediately launched a detailed inquiry into the fatality on October 7th.
While the incident is shrouded in mystery, the initial post-mortem examination (autopsy) reportedly found no evidence of foul play or outward trauma, a detail that complicates the investigation into the exact cause of death. Her remains have since been returned to her family for final rites.
Testimony of Captivity
However, the case shifted dramatically as South Korean law enforcement initiated its own internal probe. They successfully secured a crucial testimony from a compatriot who had recently fled the criminal networks operating out of Cambodia.
This witness, formerly involved in courier activities for illegal "borrowed-name" accounts, provided a stunning allegation: that the deceased woman had been held captive within a local hotel for a protracted period of time.
Authorities are now aggressively exploring the deceased woman's alleged connection to a major voice phishing syndicate.
This fatal incident underscores the urgency of the escalating regional crisis, which has seen national headlines dominated by Koreans falling victim to predatory job scams. Seoul officials are currently making concerted efforts to repatriate around 60 Korean citizens detained in Cambodia in connection with these illicit schemes.
Yonhap