South Korean media claims Cambodian regime shelters scam gangs

Another figure, Dong Le Cheng, 57, was also sanctioned by the US government. Though he portrayed himself as a businessman in Sihanoukville, his hotel was allegedly used as a safe haven for cybercriminals engaged in telephone fraud.

Casinos inside the complex were used to launder proceeds from scams, while victims of human trafficking were sometimes sold to other criminal groups.

Shuo Zhi Jiang, 43, fled China in 2014 following an illegal-gambling case and later “cleaned” his identity in Cambodia. In 2015, he launched a grey-market scam business that expanded into Myanmar and Thailand.

The report said that after Beijing tightened its crackdown on overseas gambling, Chinese investors could no longer funnel gaming funds into Cambodia, prompting them to devise “third-party payment” systems to exchange and remit money locally between gamblers and Cambodian brokers.

The international community acknowledges that many Chinese criminals have fled to Cambodia, building a vast fraud industry there.

A report by Humanity Research Consultancy (HRC), a human-rights and policy think-tank, stated that “the Cambodian government has granted citizenship to Chinese criminals in exchange for hundreds of thousands of dollars,” adding that “small-time Chinese offenders have now become dominant players in Cambodia.”

The South Korean media also alleged that former prime minister Hun Sen had enjoyed absolute power since the 1997 coup. Although he stepped down in 2023, his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet, succeeded him.

Among expatriates living locally, there is talk that “criminal organisations maintain close ties with Cambodia’s authoritarian regime to protect fugitives.”

The country’s long-standing dictatorship, combined with a shortage of police officers, has led the global community to regard Cambodia as “a state tolerant of crime.” Despite annual crackdowns on phone-scam networks since 2020 and official pledges to “eradicate crime,” such efforts are widely dismissed as hollow and “loosely enforced.”

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) estimated that criminal syndicates in Cambodia generated about US$12.5 billion—more than 500 billion baht—from online-fraud operations last year, accounting for roughly 27% of Cambodia’s GDP.

The proceeds are believed to be laundered and channelled to Cambodia’s elite. A 2023 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) found that the Cambodian government has actively cooperated with criminal organisations, even helping recapture escaped trafficking victims and returning them to their exploiters.

The UN agency warned that “the online-fraud industry in Southeast Asia represents the greatest transnational criminal threat from China to the United States,” comparing it to “the spread of fentanyl trafficking from China to America.”